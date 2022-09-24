OPINION – Abbotsford All Candidates Meeting Scheduled for September 30 – Same Day as Orange Shirt Day / National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – Was This Tone Deaf?

Abbotsfotrd – The Clearbrook Golden Age Society in the Garden Park Tower on Clearbrook Road, is holding an All Candidates Meeting on Friday, September 30, at 7PM.

All Abbotsford Mayoral and Council Candidates have been invited.

But the timing is now being questioned.

September 30 is also Orange Shirt Day, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

FVN has received a number of queries as to why this could not have been done the day before or after.

Was this a tome deaf move or an honest mistake.

FVN has reached out to Garden Park Tower for comment.

Sara Bremner echoed a number of inquiries that FVN received:

It seems incredibly inappropriate and in extremely poor taste to hold an all candidates meeting on a day intended to be one of mourning and remembrance for what amounts to an act of genocide against Indigenous people. The act of choosing that date will be felt as not only another slight against Indigenous trauma but a demonstration of the lack of care and attention to that trauma by our local officials.

Sara Bremner