RCMP Arrest Suspect for Breaking Probation: Kayla Killoran-Roy

Fraser Valley – SEPTEMBER 23 UPDATE – The RCMP confirm that the 24-year-old female reported wanted for failure to comply with probation order contrary to Section 733.1 (1) of the Criminal Code on September 14, 2022 has been arrested

SEPTEMBER 14 ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 24 year old, Kayla Killoran-Roy. Killoran-Roy is wanted for failure to comply with probation order contrary to Section 733.1 (1) of the Criminal Code.

Kayla Killoran-Roy is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 167 cm (5’6)
  • 53kg (117 lbs)
  • Black hair
  • Hazel eyes

If you have any information about Kayla Killoran-Roy, or where she may be, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.

RCMP/Kayla Killoran-Roy

