Only Second Time In Their History – Chilliwack Teachers Association Endorses Candidates in 2022 Trustee Eleciton

Chilliwack – On Tuesday, September 20th, the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association held a Special General Meeting to discuss the upcoming Board of Education Trustee election. A discussion was held around a motion to endorse six candidates in the upcoming election.

The CTA Special General Meeting has endorsed Carin Bondar, Willow Reichelt, Margaret Reid, David Swankey, Brian VanGarderen, and Teri Westerby.

The six candidates were endorsed based on their responses to the CTA questionnaire that all trustee candidates were requested to complete earlier in September. CTA President, Danielle Bennett stated, “Chilliwack teachers chose to endorse candidates that best uphold the values that ground our schools as safe and inclusive places to teach and learn. These values encompass inclusion, diversity, and a willingness to adhere to Ministry policies and the Human Rights Code.”

This is only the second time that the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association has endorsed candidates in the Trustee election.

“We believe that it is necessary to share with the wider community the names of candidates that have shown a willingness to listen to teachers, students, and families. These candidates understand the role of school trustee and have indicated their desire to work towards making our schools safe spaces for students and staff,” said CTA President, Danielle Bennett. “We are hopeful that the next elected board can work together cooperatively to move our district forward and create a better name for Chilliwack.”