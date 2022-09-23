BC Prosecution Service Approves Charges Against Abbotsford Police Officer – Charged With Assault

Victoria/Abbtsford – The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced through a Friday media statement, that a charge of assault has been approved against Abbotsford police officer Christopher Conway in connection with an in-custody incident that occurred on November 21, 2021, in Abbotsford.

An Information charging Cst. Conway with one count of assault contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code was sworn on September 22, 2022, under Provincial Court file number 95601. The first appearance on this matter is scheduled for October 27, 2022, in Abbotsford Provincial Court.

The charges were approved by an experienced Crown Counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer.

As this matter is now before the court the BCPS will not be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time.