Chilliwack – Hope MP Launches Call for Local Photographs for Annual Calendar

Chilliwack/Ottawa – Chilliwack – Hope MP Mark Strahl is launching a call for photographs taken by constituents for his 2023 Constituency Calendar.

In 2023, back by popular demand, thirteen different photographs – one for the cover and one for each month – will be featured in MP Mark Strahl’s full-colour calendar, which will be delivered by mail to every household across the constituency.

“We live in one of the most beautiful places in Canada,” stated MP Strahl. “I am requesting your help in sharing the best parts of Chilliwack—Hope through the amazing pictures you capture in my annual Constituency Calendar.”

“We’re coming up on six years featuring local photographs and I want you to be a part of it this year.”

“Whether you are an amateur or a professional photographer, share your best photos of our community for a chance to be featured,” concluded MP Strahl.

Those interested in this opportunity are asked to email their high quality, full-colour digital landscape orientation photographs by e-mail to mark.strahl@parl.gc.ca including their first and last name and the locations the photos were taken. Each person may submit up to three photos for consideration.

The deadline to submit photographs is Friday, October 28.