UPDATE – Chilliwack Fire Responds to Promontory Brush Fire Near Teskey Road Home – Under INvestigation

Chilliwack – Aorunf 10:45 Wednesday morning – Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 4700 block of Teskey Rd.

Eight Chilliwack Fire trucks from all fire halls responded to a wild land fire near Teskey Road. Over 40 firefighters in all worked this fire.

Quick fire growth in the forest due to up-hill topography and wind conditions was threatening homes above the fire location.

Crews worked hard to contain the fire to a section of Weeden Park. There was minor fire damage to the patio where the fire originated, there was also minor damage to the trails, and significant damage to the trees in the park.

No one was hurt and the fire is under investigation.

