2022 Chilliwack Safety Fair – October 1

Chilliwack – Join City of Chilliwack for the annual Chilliwack Safety Fair on October 1, from 11 am – 1 pm in the Home Depot parking lot.

This is a family fun and educational fair.

Details: safercity.ca

