UFV Sports Tuesday – Cascades Golf and Women’s Soccer

Fraser Valley (Jordie Aurthur) – GOLF: Cascades overcome Heat in fall match play



The brother-sister duo of Andrew and Avery Biggar delivered a pair of match victories to help lead the UFV Cascades golf teams to a 16-12 match play victory over the UBCO Heat on September 18 and 19.



Round one opened with the four-ball matches with pairs made up from each team’s men’s and women’s squads competing together. An important match win from the Biggar duo set up a dramatic finish for the day, as the Cascades final group of Scott Rohlinger and Zahn Scholtz made a vital putt on 18 to leave the teams all square headed into day two.



The second day began with the alternate shot competition and another match win from the Biggar siblings. The UFV pairing of Jacob Armstrong and Alex Brunner made a brilliant comeback winning their final four holes to square their match, while Hayden Prive and Khushee Mangat came back from a staggering six-hole deficit to win and help boost the Cascades to a two-match lead heading into round three.



“When your pairs are having a tough time and they are down by quite a bit, you don’t expect to see them walking down the 18th fairway, you expect to see the match over” UFV women’s golf head coach Cody Stewart noted. “For them to pull out a draw, and a win, was amazing.”



The singles matches closed out the competition, where Andrew Biggar managed to tie up his match on hole 17 and drained a 20 foot putt on 18 to win it. Match wins from Rohlinger, Prive, and Eli Greene on the men’s side, as well as Brunner, Coral Hamade, and Emery Bardock on the women’s side sealed the 16-12 victory for the Cascades.



Justin Towill was a top performer for the Heat in the event, winning all three events that he was involved with, while Andrew Rouble won two and tied his singles match. Symone Ripley and Khushi Hooda both won two matches for UBCO.



Andrew Biggar won all three of his matches over the two days for the Cascades, while Brunner and Rohlinger each won two and tied one. Avery Biggar, Prive, and Hamade each won two matches for UFV overall.



“It was a neat format to do something a little different” explained Stewart, “Battling for three rounds with one of the best teams in the country — I think it gives us a ton of confidence moving into the Canada West Championships.”



This event was the final tune up for the Cascades before they head off to compete at the Canada West Golf Championships in Victoria on October 3rd and 4th.

WSOC: McCambley scores, but Cascades settle for draw with Pronghorns



Lethbridge, AB – Halle McCambley scored in the 43rd minute to open the scoring against the Lethbridge Pronghorns on Tuesday afternoon, but an 80th minute goal from Tory Clements meant that for the third consecutive game the University of the Fraser Valley women’s soccer team was forced to settle for a draw after an early lead.



With the draw, the Cascades see their record move to 0-1-5, while Lethbridge moves to 0-4-2 on the season.



McCambley picked up her second goal in two games after poking home a looping ball into the box from Sofia Faremo in the first half.



She continued to threaten the Pronghorn’s goal in the second, but despite several dangerous chances was unable to force the ball past Lethbridge goalkeeper Bridie Harding.



The Pronghorns found their breakthrough in the 80th minute, as Clements found herself with space to slot the ball into the Cascades net.



UFV pressed hard in the final 10 minutes of the match, but were unable to capitalize on five late corner kicks and find a winner.



“Collectively we’re disappointed because I think we know we could have been better on the day,” explained UFV head coach Niko Marcina. “Our players are doing the right things at the start of games, we just have to be a bit more mentally mature to see out games.”



The Cascades doubled the Pronghorn’s shot total on the day, firing 22 shots toward the Lethbridge goal, led by McCambley with six and Jenna Mele with two. Joven Sandhu made six saves for her UFV side.



The Pronghorns had five players with two shots each, including the goal scorer Clements. Harding came up with nine saves for Lethbridge in the effort.



The match was originally scheduled for September 11th but was postponed due to air quality concerns in Abbotsford, as a result both teams were playing their third match in four days.



“We just have to continue to focus our best on the positives and not allow certain moments to get us down” Noted Marcina.



“We have to try our best to be fresh and be ready for another two tough opponents on the road this weekend.”



The Cascades continue their road swing this coming weekend with a visit to the UBC Okanagan heat on Friday (5 p.m. canadawest.tv), and the Thompson Rivers Wolfpack on Saturday (5:30 p.m. canadawest.tv). Meanwhile, the Pronghorns move on to host the MacEwan Griffins, and the Alberta Pandas this weekend.