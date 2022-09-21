Skip to content

Inmate Assault at Kent Institution

Kent (Correctional Service Canada) – On Thursday September 15, an inmate was found to have been the victim of an assault at Kent Institution, the maximum-security federal institution. The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment. The inmate has since returned to the custody of the Correctional Service of Canada.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

The assailant has been identified and the “appropriate actions have been taken”. The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

The CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and continue to work with the police.

