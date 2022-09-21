Fall First for Chilliwack and Go By Bike Week – October 3 – October 16

Chilliwack – Local advocacy group Cycle Chilliwack is encouraging riders of all ages and abilities to be active this fall. This isn’t new work for Cycle Chilliwack Co-Chairs Janice Balakshin, Jennifer Douglas and David Swankey but running engagement through the fall will be a first.

“It’s great to keep this momentum going” stated Swankey “the work truly is grassroots. There is a lot of effort to support Chilliwack as a healthy community, a sustainable community, an inclusive community and it’s in that spirit that we’re happy to encourage Chilliwack to be active again this fall.”

“This is exciting” added Balakshin. “We’ve had very positive partnerships with both the City of Chilliwack and local small businesses and we’re thankful to see that continue as we encourage participation in October”.

Go By Bike Week will be running October 3 – October 16. The event is run across the province and facilitated by local sponsors. “Our grant funding provides thousands of dollars in prizes that we source locally in support of small businesses. Supporting our community is close to both our mission and vision, it informs everything we do” added Douglas.

To win those prizes, simply register at https://gobybikebc.ca/chilliwack/ and log your kilometers every day you are out between October 3rd and October 16th.

Cycling is the focus, but any form of active transportation qualifies. Additional prizes are available by following @CycleChilliwack on Facebook and Instagram. Online engagement is being promoted using hashtags #CycleChilliwack and #GoByBikeBC.