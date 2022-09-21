chillTV Civic Townhall Meeting for Mayoral and Councillor Candidates – October 3 at UFV Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Save the date !

Chilliwack CIVIC Townhall

Monday, October 3, 2022 starting at 6:00pm.

Aboriginal Gathering Place at UFV Chilliwack

45190 Caen Avenue, Room A1457



FREE TICKETS – information coming soon!

Watch chillTV’s Facebook Page for details.



Have you ever wanted to speak directly to someone running for City Council, to see what they would offer?



Municipal elections have a direct impact on our daily lives. Don’t miss this opportunity to participate in your local democracy! Meet the candidates and ask the questions you think are important in moving our city into the future.



The Chilliwack CIVIC Townhall will be moderated by Senior Advisor of Indigenous Affairs, Shirley Hardman (Swelchalot Shxwha:yathel) and chillTV host of ‘Point of View’ Louis De Jaeger.



If you can’t make the event in person, chillTV will be livestreaming on October 3rd. ALSO, stay tuned for chillTV’s LIVE election night coverage on October 15th, starting right before the polls close.



chillTV: You Vote, You Choose!