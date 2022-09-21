Skip to content

Chilliwack Restorative Justice “In Person” AGM – October 3

Chilliwack – You can be part part of the restorative impact in the Upper Fraser Valley by participating in the “in person” Chilliwack Restorative Justice Annual General Meeting that is being held October 3rd at the Chilliwack Curling Banquet Hall with appetizers and drinks. 

To help them understand the impact and potential of restorative justice in Chilliwack, their Keynote Speaker for the AGM is Stephanie Johnston, Ph.D. who works as an independent research consultant and an Assistant Professor at the University of the Fraser Valley.

With over ten years of research experience, Stephanie has been involved with a wide range of projects examining numerous topics, including serious and violent offending in youth, the intersection of physical health, mental health and victimization, terrorism, intimate partner violence and policing.

To attend the AGM, please complete one of the forms below.

After submitting the form, you will receive details for the AGM and the Strategic Plan for the year.

