Chilliwack/FVRD Household Hazardous Waste Day – Saturday, October 1

Fraser Valley – In Chilliwack – Household Hazardous Waste Day is back on Saturday, October 1 from 9 am – 3 pm in the Heritage Park parking lot.

Responsibly dispose of your household hazardous waste at this annual event.

For FVRD – Residents in the following areas can drop off household hazardous waste at this event: Electoral Area D (Popkum/Bridal Falls) Electoral Area E (Chilliwack River Valley) Electoral Area H (Cultus Lake/Columbia Valley)

See a list of accepted items at http://chilliwack.com/HazardousWaste