Skip to content

Chilliwack/FVRD Household Hazardous Waste Day – Saturday, October 1

  1. Home
  2. Education/Learning
  3. Chilliwack/FVRD Household Hazardous Waste Day – Saturday, October 1

Fraser Valley – In Chilliwack – Household Hazardous Waste Day is back on Saturday, October 1 from 9 am – 3 pm in the Heritage Park parking lot.

Responsibly dispose of your household hazardous waste at this annual event.

For FVRD – Residents in the following areas can drop off household hazardous waste at this event: Electoral Area D (Popkum/Bridal Falls) Electoral Area E (Chilliwack River Valley) Electoral Area H (Cultus Lake/Columbia Valley)

See a list of accepted items at http://chilliwack.com/HazardousWaste

Share This:

Barlynn Cleaning Services

2022 Patricia Ross Election Ad

Willow Reichelt Election Ad 2022

Shirley Wilson Election Ad Abbotsford School Trustee

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

Error, no Advert ID set! Check your syntax!
Error, no Advert ID set! Check your syntax!
On Key

Related Posts