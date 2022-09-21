Chiefs, Eagles, Rivermen, and Express Play in the Mainland Cup

Chilliwack/Surrey/Coquitlam/Langley – For the first time in league history, the British Columbia Hockey League’s (BCHL’s) mainland teams will participate in the Mainland Cup during the 2022-23 BCHL season. The Mainland Cup will be presented by Search + Rescue Marketing Agency.

The Chilliwack Chiefs, Surrey Eagles, Langley Rivermen, and the Coquitlam Express’ regular season games against each other will be tallied throughout the year with the top team winning the cup at season’s end. Each team will play eight games against the remaining 3 teams.

For Search + Rescue Marketing Agency, they’re ecstatic about partnering with the BCHL and upping the stakes for all the mainland teams throughout the season. Managing Partner Jared Harman reiterated that when asked about what this means to him. “I got my start in marketing in the BCHL, so to have the chance to be involved again in such a great league and specifically with the four teams in our market is something we are very excited and honoured to be a part of.”

This Mainland Cup initiative was created during the off-season when the mainland teams met during a marketing meeting, and will create some more intrigue for these specific games throughout the course of the year.

“First off, I want to thank the other three organizations for being so willing to come together and collaborate. All four clubs agreed that our primary objective this season was to bring another level of fan engagement and entertainment to our loyal supporters,” said Governor and Vice-President, Business Operations Barry Douglas. “I also want to send a huge thank you to Jared Harman and his team at Seach + Rescue Marketing Agency for their support. They will be a valuable resource for our clubs.”

The Chilliwack Chiefs begin their quest for both the Fred Page Cup and the Mainland Cup on September 23, 2022 against the Langley Rivermen. The Surrey Eagles first game in the Mainland Cup is against the Chiefs of September 30, 2022. The final team to begin the quest for the Mainland Cup is the Coquitlam Express, who will play their first game against mainland competition on October 2, 2022, against Surrey.

Tickets are available online anytime and from the Elements Casino Box Office at the Coliseum on game days.