WIN TICKETS to the Rambo First Blood Movie Showings – 40th Anniversary at Hope Cinema Cafe – October 8 and 9 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – You can WIN TICKETS to the Rambo First Blood Movie Showings, celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the movie that was shot in and around Hope BC.

The event is at the Hope Cinema Cafe October 8 and 9. Wrapping up Thanksgiving weekend on Monday the 10th will be a special public gala featuring the family of the late Brian Dennehy.

Brian Dennehy played opposite Sylvester Stallone as the officer we loved to hate, Sheriff William “Will” Teasle.

FVN is giving away tickets AT RANDOM – two pairs for the movie showing on the Saturday and two more for the Sunday.

A huge shout out to Envision Financial for support.

Email to fvn@shaw.ca the reason why you want to see First Blood.

You must provide name, physical address (as these will be mailed to you), email (obviously) and a phone number.

Good luck and remember … “Don’t push it ……I Will Give You A War You Won’t Believe”