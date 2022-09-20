The Re-dedication of the Totem Pole for the Late Cultus Lake Chief Richard “Ritchie” Malloway (VIDEO)

Cultus Lake – It was a picture perfect day for the re-dedication of the Totem Pole for the Late Chief Richard “Ritchie”Malloway.

Back in February, FVN told you about the history.

FEBRUARY 18 UPDATE: Cultus Lake Park staff and contracted crews worked together Friday morning, to carefully remove the totem pole dedicated to the late Chief, Richard Malloway. The Cultus Lake Park Board approved the restoration of the historic landmark in January 2022. Mr. Francis Horne, the original carver of the totem pole, will work to restore it’s detail and vibrancy over the course of the next six months.

Fast Forward to September 20, 2022 and some 60 people, from family and elders to other First Nations Chiefs and dignitaries, gathered at the new site for the totem pole.

It is now easily viewed along Columbia Valley Highway in front of the Cultus Park Board Office (just feet away from the roundabout).

Attending the ceremony included Cultus Park Board Chair David Renwick, Vice-Chair Kirk Dzaman, long time Cultus resident Joe Lamb, Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon.

More importantly, the family and friends including great-granddaughter Nikki LaRock, long time Sto:lo business advisor and owner of Luna Float Nina Zetchus, and family of the former BC Lt. Governor Steven Point.

In the speeches it was pointed out that not so long ago, a gathering of this kind, let alone song and dance was actually against Canadian Law. That was under the old anti-potlatch rules (Potlatching was made illegal in 1885, and the prohibition was not lifted until 1951).

