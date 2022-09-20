Skip to content

Stovetop Kitchen Fire on Camrose Avenue – Chilliwack Fire Said the Outcome Could Have Been Worse

Chilliwack – On Monday evening (September 19 @6:20PM) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 46000 block of Camrose Avenue.

Ten Fire fighters responded to the scene and discovered light grey smoke venting from a single-family detached home. This fire had the potential to cause serious damage to the home,however the resident acted quickly and extinguished the fire with a portable fire extinguisher before the arrival of fire crews.

No one was hurt and the fire accidental in nature.

The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind the public that 30% of structure fires in Canada are related to cooking at home. Please ensure that stoves and other cooking appliances are not left unattended.

Ironically, this is fire prevention week.

