Cultus Lake Main Dock Reconstruction Has Begun

Cultus Lake Park – Cultus Lake Park reconstruction of the docks at Main Beach started on Tuesday(September 20). They docks were literally ripped to shreds after last November’s atmospheric river, the storm surge and then the freezing rain that followed in January of this year.



The Main Beach foreshore area will be inaccessible until further notice to accommodate storage of heavy equipment and materials for the dock installation.



For public safety, residents and guests should refrain from accessing the fenced area for duration of the work. The foreshore pathway will continue remain accessible at this time to enjoy docks that are currently open.



Should you have any questions or concerns, contact the park office at 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca

2022 Cultus Lake Dock Sept Reconstruction