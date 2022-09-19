LOCAL ARTIST PROFILE – LushLyrics aka Roxane (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – FVN continues its series on local artists that may be under your radar, but have been entertaining patrons in tyhe Fraser Valley for some time.

These are artists that need a little PR and media push…and a showcase.. to promote their talent.

Check out LushLyrics aka Roxane. Currently she is at the weekly Sardis Eco Market for the rest of September. She can sing everything from sultry and country, the blues and, has on occasion, sung the national anthem at Chilliwack Giants games.

… and she’s a paramedic !

Enjoy:

Her bio:

She is more than just a busker.

Roxane, since the age of 15 has been in the public eye singing and performing. Beginning with talent shows and theatre arts in high school back where her much of her roots lie on the East Coast, in Newfoundland.

Pursuing a career in voice Roxane continued onto the West Coast after spending a couple years in Toronto for Fashion Arts & Modelling at Humber College. On the West Coast she found herself reaching out to Vancouver’s CFOX Radio station for hostess positions. While working for CFOX during two separate food drives Roxane was able to sing live on the air as a” double shot” ( singing the first verse and chorus accapella followed by the original on- air version) those songs were Bobby Mcgee and Crazy Train.

Roxane pursued courses in Radio Broadcasting and Public Relations part time while staying in the public eye singing at local events such as Surrey Softball, performing National Anthems both Canadian and American.

Roxane then applied for a karaoke hostess job that required a performance in front of a large crowd who would judge various contestants for the position based on song choice and presentation. Roxane won that job and continued to run and maintain karaoke shows between pubs in Langley and Squamish.

In 2008 Roxane had moved to Chilliwack for another career but you could find Roxane singing Anthems at events such as the Chilliwack Bruins, now the Chilliwack Chiefs, Ride to Live for Prostrate Cancer and the Fathers Day run along with the Motorcross, Chilliwack Lions Club, Train and Hobby show and most recently Remembrance Day ceremonies in Sardis, singing to crowds of all sizes. Other events include PBR Bull Riding on pay per view at Abbostford Events Center, and the Chilliwack Giants Minor football.



Roxane has not only helped to record songs, she also has performed background vocals and enjoys writing lyrics and has a flair for emotion and creativity.

Currently you will find her singing songs with more soft rock, blues and jazz influences, loving artists like Amy Winehouse, Nora Jones with favourites of all eras and genders from 1940’s – 1990’s.

Roxane has performed at weddings, funerals , celebrations of life, comforting others in grief and celebrating various stages in life, her professional and outgoing-positive persona is not only adaptable and versatile, LushLyrics was born out of strong vocals and a passion to entertain others.

Lush Lyrics/Roxane/FVN/September 2022