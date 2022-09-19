Chiefs Home Opener In Tandem with the Valley Huskers – October 1

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs are kicking off the 2022/23 season in a major way at the Chilliwack Coliseum… with a little help from their friends.

The home opener vs Merritt is presented by Hertel Meats, goes on October 1st at 6PM and is a fun-filled day for the family.

First:

Valley Huskers Game

The Valley Huskers are hosting the Westshore Rebels at Exhibition Stadium on October 1st. It’s a 2 pm kick-off.

The Chiefs will be taking part in a helmet swap with the Huskers prior to the start of the football game. The Huskers will then bring the Cascade Cup to the Chiefs game and drop the ceremonial puck. The Valley Huskers will also serve as Ushers at the Coliseum for the game.

Bring your ticket from the Huskers game to the Chiefs game that evening and receive a special $10 ticket rate!

Chiefs season ticket holders and anybody with a home opener ticket can show their ticket and get into the Huskers game for just $5.

West Coast Amusements

West Coast Amusements is back at the Coliseum for four days to help celebrate the return of Chiefs hockey!

The beloved carnival will feature rides, treats, and a great time for the whole family.

Thursday, Sept 29 – 3 pm to 10 pm

Friday, Sept 30 – 3 pm to 11 pm

Saturday, Oct 1 – noon to 11 pm

Sunday, Oct 2 – noon to 7 pm

Pre-sale wristbands are available now for a special rate of $37 from westcoastamusements.com until September 27th.

For more pricing and details visit westcoastamusements.com.

MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual

Our partners from MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual will be hosting a BBQ at the Coliseum prior to the game! They’ll be cooking up some great treats on the grill from 4:15 until puck drop.

Tickets are available ahead of the game online at chilliwackchiefs.net or from the Chilliwack Chiefs office.

Tickets are available on game nights from the Elements Casino Box Office at the Coliseum.