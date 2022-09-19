Skip to content

Agassiz Country Fall Market – Saturday September 24

  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Agassiz Country Fall Market – Saturday September 24

Agassiz- Just because the Fall Fair is over doesn’t mean the fun stops in Agassiz.

Come out to the “Country Fall Market” Saturday, September 24th from 10am to 4pm at the Agassiz Ag Hall 6800 Pioneer Avenue.

Loads of amazing vendors and food trucks to check out.

There will be live music from LushLyrics and amazing face painting by Gallant Face Painting and Body Artists

Ukrainian Independence Day Community Picnic at Sardis Park/FVN/Aug 2022/Roxane with LushLyrics

Free Admission, Free Basket Draw, Free Swag Bags for the first 30 people.

Check out their Facebook page under the Events section for all the details on upcoming events.

There are spaces available for vendors and displays.

https://fb.me/e/1WRnPDbup

Share This:

Willow Reichelt Election Ad 2022

Shirley Wilson Election Ad Abbotsford School Trustee

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

Error, no Advert ID set! Check your syntax!
Error, no Advert ID set! Check your syntax!
On Key

Related Posts