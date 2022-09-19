Agassiz Country Fall Market – Saturday September 24

Agassiz- Just because the Fall Fair is over doesn’t mean the fun stops in Agassiz.

Come out to the “Country Fall Market” Saturday, September 24th from 10am to 4pm at the Agassiz Ag Hall 6800 Pioneer Avenue.

Loads of amazing vendors and food trucks to check out.

There will be live music from LushLyrics and amazing face painting by Gallant Face Painting and Body Artists

Free Admission, Free Basket Draw, Free Swag Bags for the first 30 people.

Check out their Facebook page under the Events section for all the details on upcoming events.

There are spaces available for vendors and displays.

https://fb.me/e/1WRnPDbup