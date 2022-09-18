Skip to content

SMALL BUSINESS PROFILE – Barlynn Cleaning Services

Fraser Valley – FVN encourages small and medium sized businesses who are recovering from the economic impact of COVID, to do a gratis, one time business story and showcase your product and service.

Barlynn Cleaning Services is owned by Cody Barnes & Stacey Lynds (thus the name – Barlynn Cleaning Services). Together they have 20 years experience in the Cleaning Business and are available in the Fraser Valley for Residential & Commercial Cleaning needs.

Whether it’s your home, business or specialized cleaning jobs, You can trust when calling Barlynn that the job will be handled by our trusted group of cleaning professionals.

Fully Insured Licensed & Bonded

Free Onsite Estimate – 778 598 0355

www.barlynncleaning.com

They serve: Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Langley, Surrey,New Westminister, Vancouver and the surrounding areas.

Their website and social media details are below:

Website is here.

Facebook info is here.

fvn

