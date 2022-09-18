Skip to content

Chilliwack Secondary Class of 1957 – 65th Grad Reunion

Chilliwack – Some 100 people including spouses and partners gathered in the Chilliwack Curling Centre’s dining area for the 65th grad reunion from Chilliwack Secondary School.

Yes, the Class of 1957.

Thanks to Fay Herle for inviting FVN.

Steve “Elvis” Elliott provided the entertainment.

Ms Herle noted a few things about this class:

For the girls, poodle skirts, pony tails and bobby sox.

For the boys, crew cuts and zoot pants !

Some of the memories: roller skating at Cultus Lake and Lynden Washington, dancing at the Cultus Lake Pavilion, diving from the high diving tower at Cultus Lake, drive in movies, Swimming at Dayton’s Pool on Fairfield Island, seeing Princess Margaret at CFB Chilliwack.

One of the teachers is still around and made it to the reunion. 90-something Les Mathews.

CSS Class of 1957 – 65th Reunion – September 17/2022
Les Mathews – CSS Class of 1957 – 65th Reunion – September 17/2022
Fay Herle – CSS Class of 1957 – 65th Reunion – September 17/2022

On Key

