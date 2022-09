Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets are hosting a Pride night on September 25th and are seeking volunteers to help fundraise!.

This will be for 50/50 sales, ticketing and merchandise.

The game starts at 5pm, and the volunteers arrive at 3:45pm The game is at Sardis Sports Complex – “THE HANGAR” at 5725 Tyson Road

Reach out if you are interested.

For more information – info@chilliwackpride.com