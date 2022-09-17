Ugliest Lawn Contest in Mission and Abbotsford

Mission/Abbotsford – This contest is rather timely considering that watering restrictions for you lawn are still in place until September 30.

If you live in either Mission or Abbotsford, youcan enter to win up to $150 off your water utility bill with the first ever Ugliest Lawn Contest.

For full contest details visit http://ourwatermatters.ca

With increased demands on water supplies, there’s a greater focus on conserving water. Water can no longer be considered a limitless resource. For most of the year, Abbotsford receives enough rain to keep gardens adequately watered.However, the summer months are usually dry, and our summer water use can increase significantly. Inefficient watering practices and planting gardens that are not suitable for our climate are contributing factors to the large amount of water used in the summer. Water Restrictions are in effect from May 1 – September 30, every year in order to ensure there is reliable quantity of water available, during the summer.