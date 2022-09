Chilliwack – Yes it was an exhibition game but it still hurts.

Robert Batemen came to town and gave a few football lessons to the Sardis SV Falcons football team 42-0 at Exhibition Stadium.

Granted, it is a complete rebuild year for the senior team, with only two returning players from last year as most of the team graduated.

Next Friday September 23, the seniors have the bye and the Junior Varsity takes on … Robert Batemen.

Falcons website is here.

Facebook page is here.