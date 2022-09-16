Skip to content

Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club Annual Fall Show in Aldergrove – September 17 and 18

  1. Home
  2. Arts and Entertainment
  3. Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club Annual Fall Show in Aldergrove – September 17 and 18

Aldergrove – The Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club’s Annual Fall Show is in Aldergrove – Saturday and Sunday September 17 and 18.

The Old Age Pensioners Hall is the site at 3015 273 Street.

Facebook information is here.

Rock and Gem Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park May 2022/FVN

Share This:

Shirley Wilson Election Ad Abbotsford School Trustee

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

Error, no Advert ID set! Check your syntax!
On Key

Related Posts