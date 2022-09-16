chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 15, 2022 with Interviews from Barry Neufeld, Heather Maahs, Maraget Reid (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 15, 2022 with Interviews from Barry Neufeld, Heather Maahs, Maraget Reid.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Fire and smoke near Hope from out-of-control blaze.

• Candidates for the municipal Elections are set– with a few surprises.

• Ethan Flemming passes away from cancer.

ALSO

• Football news!

PLUS!:

INTERVIEW: Barry Neufeld, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board

INTERVIEW: Margaret Reid, Candidate Chilliwack School Board

INTERVIEW: Heather Maahs, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board

News Director: Don Lehn

Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr

