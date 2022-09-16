chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 15, 2022 with Interviews from Barry Neufeld, Heather Maahs, Maraget Reid (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 15, 2022 with Interviews from Barry Neufeld, Heather Maahs, Maraget Reid.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Fire and smoke near Hope from out-of-control blaze.
• Candidates for the municipal Elections are set– with a few surprises.
• Ethan Flemming passes away from cancer.
ALSO
• Football news!
PLUS!:
INTERVIEW: Barry Neufeld, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board
INTERVIEW: Margaret Reid, Candidate Chilliwack School Board
INTERVIEW: Heather Maahs, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board
News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr
