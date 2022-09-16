Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 15, 2022 with Interviews from Barry Neufeld, Heather Maahs, Maraget Reid (VIDEO)

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 15, 2022 with Interviews from Barry Neufeld, Heather Maahs, Maraget Reid (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 15, 2022 with Interviews from Barry Neufeld, Heather Maahs, Maraget Reid.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Fire and smoke near Hope from out-of-control blaze.
• Candidates for the municipal Elections are set– with a few surprises.
• Ethan Flemming passes away from cancer.
ALSO
• Football news!

PLUS!:
INTERVIEW: Barry Neufeld, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board
INTERVIEW: Margaret Reid, Candidate Chilliwack School Board
INTERVIEW: Heather Maahs, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board

News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

Share This:

Shirley Wilson Election Ad Abbotsford School Trustee

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

Error, no Advert ID set! Check your syntax!
On Key

Related Posts