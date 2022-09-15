Tim Horton’s Smile Cookies Campaign is Back – FV Health Care Foundation Fundraiser

Fraser Valley – Cookies that taste good, look good and do good! Starting September 19th, Tim Horton’s Smile Cookies campaign is back and supporting heath care in the eastern Fraser Valley.

Over the past two years, cookie craving residents and local Tim Horton restaurant owners have raised over $31,000 for the hospitals in Chilliwack and Hope.

September 19th to 25th, the iconic chocolate chunk cookies topped with pink and blue icing smile will be available at every Tim Hortons restaurant across Chilliwack and Hope for $2 each. Proceeds from each cookie to support hospitals in Chilliwack and Hope.

“We are ecstatic that the local Tim Hortons owners have again chosen to support the hospitals in Chilliwack and Hope,” explained Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Executive Director, Liz Harris. “The response from the community over the last two years has been outstanding and we hope to help increase this year’s campaign.”

Funds raised this year will go to support the greatest equipment needs in our hospitals. FVHCF is working to raise $390,000 towards replacing the Mammography Unit for Chilliwack General Hospital and fund a bladder scanner for Fraser Canyon Hospital.

You can pre-order your cookies by the box with details at fvhcf.ca/events.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. FVHCF serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.