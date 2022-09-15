Mission Fire Rescue Service Set to Open its Doors Across the City on October 2 for Fire Prevention Week

Mission —After two years of virtual Fire Prevention Week programming, Mission Fire Rescue Service is happy to invite the community back to meet its staff and Emergency Support Services team at locations throughout the city for the Fire Safety Grand Tour event on Sunday, Oct. 2.

“It has been more than two years since we were last able to host our Fire Safety Fair, so I want to encourage everyone to attend this year’s event in person,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “Not only will families have a chance to learn how to keep themselves safe, but it’s also an opportunity for a lot of fun and to say thank you to our dedicated fire team.”

The theme of Fire Prevention Week is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.” Today’s homes burn faster than ever and a person’s ability to get out of their home safely depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning.

While the annual family-friendly event has always centred around safety, this year the event aims to be more interactive by including a passport activity to encourage participants to travel and visit each of the safety stops across the city to engage and learn about specific themes. Completed passports will be entered to win a prize.

“We are pleased to be emerging strong from the pandemic with a whole new plan for our fire safety fair,” said Chief Mark Goddard. “Please join us on the Fire Safety Grand Tour that will take you on a unique adventure around Mission through safety-themed stops. There will be tons of great information and displays for all ages to enjoy.”

Visit the Fire Prevention Week page to learn more.

Event Details

Name: Fire Safety Grand Tour

Location: Various (see Safety Stop details below)

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Safety Stops

Mission Station 1

Theme: Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape

Location: 33330 7th Ave

Mission Leisure Center

Theme: ESS Display

Location: 7650 Grand St.

Junction Shopping Center

Theme: Car Seats, BCAS and Antique Apparatus

Location: 32545 London Ave.

Mission Station 3

Theme: Traffic Safety, Public Works, Kids Fire House and Auto Ex Display

Location: 30435 Silverhill Ave.

Mission Station 2

Theme: Kitchen Fires and Grease Fire Safety

Location: 30514 Dewdney Trunk Rd.

Steelhead Community Hall