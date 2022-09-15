COVID Vaccination Rules for Health Care Workers Remains In Place

Victoria – Consistent with current provincial health officer orders, health-care system workers will continue to be required to be vaccinated with a primary COVID-19 vaccine series, unless they have obtained an exemption from the provincial health officer (PHO).

Two provincial health officer (PHO) orders regarding vaccination requirements for all workers in the health-care system – including hospital, community and residential care workers – were updated on Sept. 12, 2022, to align with each other and to be consistent with the updated Health Professionals COVID-19 Vaccination Status Information Order issued on June 10, 2022.

The scope of these orders has not changed. They continue to apply to people who work for health authorities, agencies funded by health authorities and long-term care and assisted-living facilities.

They do not, however, apply to regulated health professionals who do not work in these settings, such as dentists, naturopathic doctors and opticians.

As per the Health Professionals COVID-19 Vaccination Status Information and Preventive Measures order, issued March 7, 2022, and updated June 10, 2022, regulated health professionals were required to report their vaccination status to their regulatory colleges. This information was aggregated by each health profession and then made publicly available so that patients and clients could make informed decisions when seeking care. Vaccination status information about individual health professionals will not be made public.

Given the high rates of vaccination in these professions, and the current state of the pandemic, the PHO has decided to not require private, regulated health professionals to be vaccinated at this time.