Chilliwack – Aaron Pete is known as the host of the “Bigger Than Me” podcast.

He is a Sadris Secondary and UBC Law Grad and now, 26 year old Arron Pete the entrepreneur, was elected to council of Chawathil First Nation.

He also has his name up for Chief. Pete was covering all bases. but sometime you have to start small.

The election for Chief and Council was September 13 in the Chawathil First Nation band house.

FVN and chillTV have reached out for comment.