UFV Sports Tuesday – Cascades Women’s Golf Finish Fourth at True North Classic

Fraser Valley (Jordie Aurthur)- UFV Cascades Women’s Golf Open Season with Fourth Place Finish at True North Classic

The University of the Fraser Valley women’s golf team launched their 2022-2023 season with a fourth-place finish at the True North Classic women’s golf tournament organized by Simon Fraser University women’s golf on Tuesday at the Richmond Country Club.



The Cascades shot a combined +61 over the two rounds to land them four strokes back of Western Washington (+57), and well back of SFU and UBC Okanagan at +43 and +27 respectively.



Emily Cornwall of UBC Okanagan walked away with the individual crown after shooting rounds of 69 and 77 to edge out teammate Khushi Hooda by one stroke (+3).



Lucy Park (+9) was the Cascades top performer, following up an opening round of 77 with a final round 76 to leave her with a share of fifth place.



“Lucy is just picking up where she left off last year” explained UFV head coach Cody Stewart. “She’s been really solid, and now it’s time for her to take that next step and help the group continue to climb those leaderboards.”



Rounding out the UFV contingent, Alex Brunner (+15) tied for 17th, Coral Hamade (+18) tied for 20th, Emery Bardock (+19) was 23rd, Khushee Mangat (+22) was 24th, while Zhan Scholtz (+25) and Avery Biggar (+25) ended in a tie for 27th.



“There were some bright spots, and there were some rusty spots” noted Stewart, “we are going to play events this year where we can’t afford to be making mistakes and unfortunately, we were making some over the past two days. We just need to tidy it up around the greens and sometimes we need to be able to make a big shot and get through a couple of tough holes.”



“It’s not that far off. We were playing against really solid competition this week, but when you are playing at that level you can’t afford to be making mistakes and the leaderboard shows it.”



The Cascades men’s and women’s golf teams will play host to the UBC Okanagan Heat at Chilliwack Golf Club September 17-19. The UFV teams will also be competing in the Canada West Championship at Cordova Bay on October 3rd and 4th.