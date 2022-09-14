UFV Seeking Nominations for Betty Urquhart Community Service Award – Unsung Heroes

Fraser Valley – Do you know an unsung hero?

You know the type: they work hard making our community a better place through their volunteerism, with little or no recognition.

And they’re not expecting any. But wouldn’t it be nice to give them some?

Consider nominating them for the UFV Betty Urquhart Community Service award.

Every year, the University of the Fraser Valley honours a community member (or group) who makes a difference in our community through their volunteer work on a specific project or with an organization.

The Betty Urquhart award is designed to reflect UFV’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life of its communities.

The winning project, person, or organization must have had a significant impact on the community. The recipient of the award must have played a major role in the planning and implementation of the project, which must have been undertaken at least partially as a volunteer endeavour and not as part of anyone’s salaried or contractual obligations. The project must have taken place at least partially during the immediately preceding year.

Betty Urquhart was one of the founding employees of the university and believed strongly in volunteering and giving back to the community. Betty passed away in 1995, but UFV keeps her memory alive by honouring a person or group exemplifying her commitment to life-long learning and community.

Some recent past winners of the annual Betty Urquhart award include:

Joan Goosen of PEARL , an organization founded to help women who want to make the transition from away from sex-trade work.

, an organization founded to help women who want to make the transition from away from sex-trade work. Nerlap Sidhu, Eugene Reimer Middle School, for her relentless volunteering and strong ability to articulate the vision and need for community connection.

for her relentless volunteering and strong ability to articulate the vision and need for community connection. John H. Redekop, Stillwood Camp and Conference Centre , for his visionary and long-term fundraising for Stillwood Camp and Conference Centre

, for his visionary and long-term fundraising for Stillwood Camp and Conference Centre Mike Straiton , Chilliwack Restorative Justice and Youth Advocacy Association ,for his efforts to help facilitate healing, crime prevention, and rehabilitation within the Chilliwack community

,for his efforts to help facilitate healing, crime prevention, and rehabilitation within the Chilliwack community Mike Csoka, Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society, for his work on providing school lunches to children in need

Elizabeth Melnick, Elizabeth’s Wildlife Centre, Abbotsford.

The award will be publicly presented at a university event and include a monetary prize to be given to the recipient’s charity of choice. Nominate a community hero now! The deadline is Friday, Sept 23.

Please send nominations to Monika Vondras, using the contact information below:

Office of the Vice President Community Engagement

University of the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford campus

33844 King Road

Abbotsford, BC V2S 7M8

Phone: 604-854-4502

monika.vondras@ufv.ca