Abbotsford – Jas Sippchai – From Coffee House Owner to Abbotsford Council Candidate

Abbotsfordʼs Jaspreet “Jas” Anand has declared his intention to serve as an Abbotsford City Councilor in the community he was born, raised and educated

in.

The municipal election is October 15.

From his media release: Anand explains he was taught by his father, Ajit Anand, from an early age the importance of service above self, from serving at Abbotsfordʼs Sikh Temple, to coaching in sports, to teaching the importance of saving and investing in an education.

After graduation from Yale Secondary School, Jas took a job with West Jet Airlines which enabled him to travel extensively, understanding different cultures and religions from other continents.

Returning to Abbotsford, Anand began a renewed enthusiasm for his community and soon opened his own local business, SippChai Cafe.

As a business owner, Anand credits his father Ajit, for instilling his passion for people and his mother Satvinder, for reflecting a love for others, and also his brother Sunny, all three are examples of a servantʼs heart for people, which Jas uses each day in the operation of his Cafe.

In addition to owning a local Coffee House, Jaspreet is credited with starting a multi-cultural talk show on Fraser Valleyʼs Joy TV, and developing a unique method of investing in a Registered Parental Savings Plan as a way for parents to save for their childrenʼs education.

Anand is a volunteer with several Abbotsford based charities including;

-Archway Community Services

-Abbotsford Basketball Association

-Abbotsford Arts Council

-Abbotsfordʼs various Soccer Associations

and an Ambassador with the Fraser Valley Bandits Basketball Team.



Jaspreet “Jas” Anand is available to meet at his local Cafe SippChai or by email jas@sippchai.com

For more information Anandʼs website is www.sippchai.com