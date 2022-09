Ottawa/Chilliwack – The Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted that Avian Flu was detected at Chilliwack Poultry Farm. But they did not release specific details.

On their website, CFIA say this was detected on September 12 but did not release any other specifics.

The CFIA website is emphatic that there is no evidence that HPAI can be transmitted to humans who eat cooked poultry or eggs.

As of September 7, 13 separate cases involving 160,000 birds are in BC.