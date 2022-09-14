BC Communities Including Mission Receiving Part of a $1.6M Heat Preparedness Fund

Victoria/Mission – Thirty-six communities, including First Nations and local governments, throughout B.C. will receive provincial funding to help prepare for extreme heat and keep people safe.

Almost $1.9 million in funding from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) will help communities implement extreme heat projects and strategies, such as extreme heat risk mapping, risk assessments, extreme heat response plans and climate adaptation planning.

In Mission – Extreme heat project -Total approved funding: $30,000

For more information about the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, visit the Union of BC Municipalities’ website: https://www.ubcm.ca/funding-programs/local-government-program-services/community-emergency-preparedness-fund

Since 2017, First Nations and local governments have received more than $50.8 million through CEPF for more than 1,000 projects that help communities mitigate and prepare for disasters and climate-related emergencies.