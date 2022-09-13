UPDATE – ARRESTED – RCMP Searching for Alexander Leon Rhodda Dumyn – Wanted for Arson

Fraser Valley – SEPTEMBER 13 UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP confirm that the 44-year-old male reported wanted for arson on September 6, 2022 has been arrested.

SEPTEMBER 7 ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack RCMP need your help in locating 44 year old, Alexander Leon Rhodda Dumyn.

Dumyn is wanted for Arson contrary to Section 433 (A) of the Criminal Code.

Alexander Leon Rhodda Dumyn is described as:

Caucasian male

185 cm (6’1)

68kg (150 lbs)

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

If you have any information about Alexander Leon Rhodda Dumyn, or where he may be, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.

File # 2020-45157