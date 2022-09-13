Shine Bright Mission This March (2023)

Mission —A new community event focused on celebrating first responders and post-COVID reopening is slated for First Avenue this March, thanks to a generous federal grant from Heritage Canada through the Commemorate Canada – Reopening Fund.

Shine Bright Mission will take over First Avenue with sixteen small light displays, all of which will be custom designed to represent a community organization, landmark, or local connection. One display will be designed by a youth or child, with contest submissions being accepted until Sept. 23.

The opening night celebration will feature live entertainment, free activities, a static parade, and more.

“Mission is grateful to receive this grant because it will truly give Mission a chance to shine,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “It will be exciting to see our downtown core illuminated by displays as we come out of our long and dark winter, especially because they will be represented by local community groups and citizens.”

In 2020, the City of Mission initiated the I Love Mission campaign with a group of dedicated community partners as a way to support businesses and residents during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. From workshops on digital transformation for small businesses, to playlists of local music, special movie nights, and “Menus and Melodies,” a restaurant and musician partnership, the campaign was driven by the mandate of shopping, eating, and supporting local.

The Shine Bright Mission event is the culmination of this work and an important chapter in the I Love Mission initiative as the community reopens.

“As a City, we are very fortunate to have the I Love Mission program led by community leaders and staff who identify grant opportunities like this one,” Horn added. “There is a considerable amount of work behind every successful application, so we say “Thank you” to everyone who made this happen.”

I Love Mission partners include the City of Mission, Mission Downtown Business Association, Mission Chamber of Commerce, Community Futures North Fraser, The Junction Shopping Centre, What’s On! Mission Magazine, and Mission City Record.

The Commemorate Canada – Reopening Fund grant is valued at $123,750.

“Advocating for federal investments to be made here at home includes supporting our local artists and I am thrilled to see results,” said Brad Vis, Member of Parliament, Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon. “The City of Mission is filled with incredible talent and the first ever Shine Bright Mission is sure to be a success.”

The date for the event is tentatively set for Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, and will be confirmed in the new year. The light displays will remain on First Avenue throughout the month.