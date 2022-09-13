Monday September 19 – Federal Holiday, National Day of Mourning – Schools Close for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Fraser Valley (with files Canadian Press) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sep. 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, will be a federal holiday and a national day of mourning.

He says that federal workers will be notified they will get the day off of work. Technically, this is not a statutory holiday. BC and other jurisdictions are still sorting out on just who gets the day off.

“We have chosen to move forward with a federal holiday on Monday,” Trudeau said while unveiling a plan on inflation in New Brunswick on Tuesday morning. “There are still a few details to be worked out.”

The Prime Minister adds his government is working to co-ordinate with the provinces and territories. The federal holiday will be for federal employees and those in federally regulated industries, but it will be up to provincial and territorial governments to declare the holiday for remaining workers.

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 (Chilliwack) will conduct a funeral memorial service for HRH Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday September 19. This will commence at 10:30AM at All Sappers Memorial Park in Vedder and at Veterans Park in Chilliwack.

BC Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement in response to the federal government declaring a national holiday to mark the Queen’s funeral:

“Over the last few days, British Columbians have joined with people across the country and around the world in an outpouring of support for the Royal Family over the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. Our government will follow the lead of the federal government and join with other provinces in observing the national day of mourning to mark the Queen’s funeral.

“The national holiday will be observed Monday, Sept. 19 by federal employees. We have advised provincial public-sector employers to honour this day in recognition of the obligations around federal holidays in the vast majority of provincial collective agreements.

“K-12 public schools and public post-secondary institutions, and most Crown corporations will be closed. We encourage private-sector employers to find a way to recognize or reflect on the day in a way that is appropriate for their employees.

“This will be a national day to reflect on the incredible life of Canada’s Queen and the longest-serving monarch in British history.”

Abbotsford:

City facilities will be operating under statutory holiday hours and closures, and the Abbotsford City Council meeting and Public Hearing set for September 19th will be cancelled. Updates about City facility hours and closures will be available on the City’s website and full information, including the rescheduling of Public Hearing items and Council meeting items can be found at www.abbotsford.ca/council/agendas-meeting-schedule.

“The City of Abbotsford joins all Canadians in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Henry Braun, Mayor of Abbotsford. “The Queen led an incredible life of public service and reigned with dignity, class and humility. Her love of Canada was well known, and her dedication to serving this country was steadfast. On behalf of the City of Abbotsford, I offer sincere condolences to the members of the Royal Family during this immense time of grief.”