Fraser Valley Bandits with New Owners and New Name But Remain in Langley

Fraser Valley – First they were based in Abbotsford, then moved to Langley.

The CEBL Bandits will remain at the LEC but there is a name and ownership change.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that the Fraser Valley Bandits have been purchased by local business leaders Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk and will be rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits.

The team will continue to play at Langley Events Centre (LEC), where the Bandits played the 2022 season following three seasons in Abbotsford. Following its most successful season at the box office to date, the club is currently on sale with season ticket deposits for its 2023 campaign at LEC.

“The CEBL is pleased to welcome Bryan Slusarchuk and Kevin Dhaliwal, two passionate supporters of the Fraser Valley Bandits since their inception, into our league as co-owners of the Bandits,” said CEBL Commissioner and Co-Founder Mike Morreale. “Kevin and Bryan have long been strong supporters of basketball in British Columbia. They share our vision for developing Canadian talent and for being community-based where everyone can engage in basketball as a player, coach, fan, or community or business partner. With the CEBL’s Championship Weekend scheduled to be held at Langley Events Centre in August of 2023, the future for the Bandits is tremendously exciting.”