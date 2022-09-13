Five Suspicious Fires in Chilliwack Within A Six Hour Span

Chilliwack – Between the hours of 8pm on September 12th and 2am on September 13th, the Chilliwack responded to 5 fires at the following locations:

45000 Block of Spadina Avenue

8700 Block of Young Road

8800 Block of Nowell Street

8700 Block of Willow Drive

46000 Block of Norrish Avenue

All of these fires were quite minor in nature, however if it weren’t for the quick actions of fire crews, significant property damage could have occurred.

These fires appear to be deliberately set and are under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials and the RCMP.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

Anyone with information about these fires is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or

www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca