BCHL to Launch Video Review Pilot Project at 2022 Showcase in Chilliwack – October 17 to 20

Chilliwack/Burnaby – The BC Hockey League Board of Governors has approved a pilot project to expand video review at the 2022 Showcase event Oct. 17 to 20 in Chilliwack.

Through the use of the Sporfie video system, officials will be able to review all penalties where a player would be ejected from the game, except for Abuse of Official or Gross Misconducts.

Upon review, the officials will have the ability to confirm if the call on the ice is correct, elevate the call to a Match Penalty, lower the call to where the player will not be ejected or eliminate the penalty all together.

“After a successful pilot project at last year’s Showcase, this is another step towards being on par with professional and collegiate leagues, which is where our players ultimately want to be,” said Brad Lazarowich, BCHL Director of Officiating & Player Safety. “This gives our officials another tool to ensure the call on the ice is correct. We hope this is another successful project and will result in this being implemented full-time in the near future.”

These situations are in addition to rules already in place where officials can review whether or not a puck entered the net, whether it entered as a result of an illegal play, goaltender interference or whether the net was knocked off.

The current video review regulations were originally tested out at the 2021 Showcase and approved by the BCHL Board of Governors last December.

Officials will also be wearing microphones at the Showcase to announce penalties and video reviews in-arena, so that fans and broadcasters are aware of what is being called on the ice.