5PM TUESDAY – Evacuation Order Rescinded for Properties on Hunter Creek Road and Trans Canada Highway near Laidlaw

Hope – SEPTEMBER 13 UPDATE – The evacuation order for the District of Hope has now been rescinded.

SEPTEMBER 11 ORIGINAL STORY – The District of Hope has issued an evacuation order – An Evacuation Order has been issued for properties on Hunter Creek Road and Trans Canada Highway near Laidlaw. Please leave the area immediately. Drive BC has now shut down Highway 1 EB directions from Exit 160 to 170 – Hunter Creek to Hope.

Trans Mountain Pipeline Crews have been evacuated from their nearby camps.

You will be detoured on Highway 7 around Hope.