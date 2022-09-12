MONDAY UPDATE – Highway 1 RE-OPENED EB from Chilliwack to Hope

Fraser Valley – From Emil Anderson Maintenance – Highway #1 RE-OPENED.

Highway 1 has now re-opened to eastbound (EB) traffic between Exit 135 (Route 9 – Agassiz/Harrison Hot Springs) and Flood Hope Road (Exit 168), utilizing a counterflow lane.

Westbound traffic along HWY1 is flowing normally at this time. Alternate travel routes are also available via #HWY9 & #HWY7.

With the current fire conditions and the additional traffic pattern changes in place, you are likely to see travel times increased.

Emil Anderson Maintenance encourages everyone to drive safely and ask that motorists watch for signs and directions from traffic controllers in the area.

For the latest highway and road updates, please check www.DriveBC.ca or www.twitter.com/DriveBC/ for the most up-to-date information.

For updated information on current evacuation alerts and safety information, please visit the Fraser Valley Regional District at: https://bit.ly/3xk3Eex