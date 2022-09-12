Monday Back to School Air Quality Measures

Fraser Valley – With the air quality now an issue due to the Hope and Mission fires, the two largest school districts have released their updates:

Abbotsford School District:

Due to the current air quality advisory, we will be implementing temporary health and safety measures to limit smoke exposure for #AbbySchools staff and students over the next few days. Some of these measures include:

Allowing students who are sensitive to the smoke to remain indoors during lunch/breaks;

Closing exterior doors and windows;

Rescheduling outdoor activities, particularly strenuous activities like PE;

Closely monitoring students with asthma or other breathing conditions; and

Closing doors and windows and utilizing filtered ventilation systems during the health warning.

MORE INFO: www.abbyschools.ca

School District No. 33 – Chilliwack:

As an air quality advisory is in effect for our region due to wildfire smoke, the District is closely monitoring the situation. Here are a few details of how we are keeping our students and staff safe.

Questions and Answers Regarding Air Filtration:

Q: What MERV filtration rating is best for wildfire smoke?

A: MERV 13, these filters remove as much as 95% of the particles that pass through them

Q: What type of filters do our portables have?

A: MERV 13. In fact, all our sites have MERV 13 filters, including Stito:s and the addition at Vedder Elementary.

We will continue to monitor our air quality advisory. Our schools will limit smoke exposure for staff and students by:

o allowing students who are sensitive to the smoke to remain indoors during lunch/breaks;

o Closing exterior doors and windows;

o Rescheduling outdoor strenuous activities;

o Closely monitoring students with asthma or other breathing conditions; and

o Closing doors and windows and utilizing MERV 13 filtered ventilation systems during the health warning.