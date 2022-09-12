GoFundMe Fundraiser for Hay for Wildfire Horses

Fraser Valley – There is a Chilliwack based fundraiser for Hay for Wildfire Horses that started in the wake of the evacuation of horses and other animals from the Hope area wildfire.

https://gofund.me/c2bb6fe0

From the Fundraiser page and the Facebook page : Mielle Meadows is housing almost a dozen horses that have been displaced from their barns by wildfire evacuation orders.

Hay supplies are in demand, and a quick purchase is needed needs in short order. Horse owners have also brought cats that are in need of supplies.

Every little bit helps Miel and her team care for these animals while their owners are in crisis. They are donating their space and their labour, and need our support to do their important, and hard work.

From Miel Bernstein: So far we have 9 evacuation horses, three cats and room for more. If anyone wants to help these folks with some costs of feed, shelter, etc. we will accept donations to help cover their expenses.

Looking for cat supplies and hay.

We buy supplies from Jim Allenby Allenby’s Farm Store so could just put on Miellie Meadows Equestrian Center evacuation account there too so we can get what they need.