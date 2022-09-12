Skip to content

Girl Guide Chocolatey Mint Cookies Return to BC October 1 After Pandemic Hiatus

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – They’re back!

A sweet treat is once again available in British Columbia this Fall: the Girl Guide chocolatey mint cookie.

Over the weekend, Girl Guide members kicked off the sale of chocolatey mint cookies.

This favourite flavour was on a two-year hiatus due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic – with only classic chocolate/vanilla cookies being baked in Canada since 2021 – and finally returns this month to provide a delicious mmm-minty cookie option for Girl Guide fundraising.

As of this Fall, Girl Guides are returning to the standard cookie schedule from prior to the pandemic, with chocolatey mint cookies sold in Fall and classic chocolate/vanilla sandwich cookies available in Spring, and girls are excited to reach their cookie fundraising goals to make big adventures possible.

You’ll start to see the ladies at various locations starting October 1.

Girl Guides at Chilliwack Pride 2022

