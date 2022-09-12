City of Chilliwack to Honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – September 30

Chilliwack – Chilliwack City Council is committed to truth and reconciliation, and building good relationships with Indigenous neighbours. As part of this commitment, and following the Federal Government’s lead, Council has directed that City staff once again observe September 30th as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

During the September 30th statutory holiday, City Hall will be closed and staff is encouraged to continue to expand their education as part of their individual reconciliation efforts. This day provides an opportunity for public commemoration of the history and lasting impact of residential schools and is an important component of the reconciliation process included in the 94 calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

“Building relationships of mutual respect and understanding with local First Nations is a strategic goal of Council as part of the Truth and Reconciliation process,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “Over the past year, as part of our learning journey, Chilliwack City Council and senior staff participated in Historical Impacts Training through Stó:lō Nation. As a Council, we will continue to look for learning opportunities and work on building relationships with local Indigenous leaders.”

Chilliwack residents interested in developing a better understanding can visit the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s website, or stop in at a local library to check out books by Indigenous authors, such as “21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act” by Robert P.C. Joseph.