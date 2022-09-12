Amber Price, Community Advocate, Local Business Owner and Now, Candidate for Chilliwack City Council

Chilliwack – Community advocate and local business owner Amber Price is running for City Council in the City of Chilliwack.

Amber is deeply passionate about Chilliwack, and works hard to make a positive difference in our city. “I’m grateful for the invaluable input and support that I have received from friends, family, colleagues and fellow community members that encouraged me to put my name forward.”

Price is the second generation owner of her family’s business, The Book Man, which has been in downtown Chilliwack for 31 years. She is also a Founder and Director of the Chilliwack Mural Festival, fundraising, curating and directing the installation of over three dozen large scale works of art in downtown Chilliwack over the past three years.

Price enjoys working towards a common goal with other community members, and has enjoyed her past service with the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association and Tourism Chilliwack where she made valuable contributions on the Governance Committee. Amber also served with the Chilliwack Learning Society and their Early Years Committee. Price was a founding member of Chilliwack Citizens for Change, and has volunteered since the inception of the Chilliwack Pride Society. She currently sits on the board of Chilliwack’s Creative Commission, Chilliwack Community Arts Council, Ena’s Community Cats and the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation. She is also a proud member of the Chilliwack Foundation’s Distribution Committee.

Amber was recently awarded a BC Medal of Good Citizenship to recognize her service to her community during the Covid-19 Pandemic. You will often find Amber out cleaning streets, weeding and restocking free community bookshelves. She is passionate about community literacy and has worked in partnership with many schools in SD33, with an emphasis on Central Elementary. She is also a proud member of the Kiwanis Club of Sardis. Decades of community service, advocacy, activism and volunteering have woven Price deep into the fabric of Chilliwack.

“Chilliwack is growing and changing at a rapid pace, and it’s imperative that we have diverse voices at the table to ensure that we don’t leave community members behind. I am passionate about contributing to our city, and promise to bring my heart to City Hall.”

Amber, her husband Adam and their seven year old son Julian reside on Fairfield Island. She has created a multi-generational home to ensure that her parents are well cared for as they age.